Tehran-Sardasht car rally to promote peace and friendship

TEHRAN – Today, a group of drivers will hit the road heading from Tehran to the northwestern city of Sardasht in a car rally which is aimed to promote peace and friendship.

A total of 40 vehicles are scheduled to attend the rally organized by the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran in close collaboration with the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

The rally will pass through various cities coming to an end on June 29.

Sardasht was attacked by chemical weapons in 1987 during Iran-Iraq war. The Iraqi Air Force targeted four most populated areas of the city with chemical bombs; overall some 110 civilians died from poisonous gasses and some 8000 were injured.

Iraq frequently used chemical weapons against Iranian civilians and soldiers. Reportedly, out of a population of 20,000, 25 percent are still suffering severe illnesses from the attacks.

AFM/MQ/MG