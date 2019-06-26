Shadegan wetland water level rises after heavy rain

TEHRAN – Shadegan wetland fully filled after heavy rainfall poured over the province of Khuzestan during spring, Ahmad Lahijanzadeh, head of marine environment affairs at the DOE has said.

Shadegan wetland covers 530,000 hectares, 400,000 hectares of which has been designated as a Ramsar site (defined by the Ramsar Convention for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, recognizing the fundamental ecological functions of wetlands and their economic, cultural, scientific, and recreational value).

“Also, the wetland feed on Marun and Karun rivers both crossing Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahamd province,” he added.

After the torrential rains and flooding started on March 19, the wetland has been saturated, Lahijanzadeh said, adding, water flowed Hour al-Azim wetland by 97 percent.

Based on the latest data published by National Drought Warning and Monitoring Center affiliated to Iran’s Meteorological Organization, since the current crop year (September 23, 2018), precipitation in the country increased to 310.2 millimeters from 159.2 millimeters in the previous water year, demonstrating a 94.9 percent rise. The amount also raised in comparison to the long-term average of 222.3 mm, amounting to 39.5 percent.

“Currently, both wetlands are in good condition so that migratory birds including flamingos are returning to the area,” he concluded.

