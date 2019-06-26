UAE says no evidence to blame any country for tanker explosions

TEHRAN – “Honestly we can’t point the blame at any country because we don’t have evidence,” and need to ensure evidence is “precise and convincing,” UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said in his most recent statements about recent attacks on tankers off the shores of his country.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, who was speaking in Moscow at a press conference with his Russian counterpart that was broadcast on Al Arabiya TV, also called for de-escalation of tensions in the region.

The UAE’s recent stance on the issue goes in stark contrast to its buddy Saudi Arabia, whose crown prince was quick to accuse Iran for the June 13 incident in which two tankers were struck by explosions in the Gulf of Oman.

SP/PA