Saudi critical military positions targeted by Yemen

TEHRAN - On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Yemen’s military and national groups launched an extensive attack on Abha Airport, in southwest of Saudi Arabia.

The attack targeted military positions and aircraft hangars.

According to Arab media, the attack was launched by Yemeni drones. The drones targeted both Abha and Jizan airports. Saudi-led coalition uses the airports for fuelling the fighter planes that are continuously launching deadly attacks on Yemen.

In this regard, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, announced that “the drone and missile attacks launched by [Yemen’s] army and national groups is not meant to increase tension, but it is a natural response to five years of aggression by the Saudi-led coalition. This is the Saudi enemy who tries to heighten tensions by using all kinds of weapons, even the ones that are internationally illegal. We are only defending ourselves against five years of aggression, and we will make all the effort to [gain] this purpose.”

“We previously signed a truce for stopping all drone and missile attacks, but the enemy continued its attacks and our brothers in military forces came to the conclusion that the truce is not going to work and we have to go back on adopting defensive strategies,” said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.

Just a few days before this new attack, Yemeni forces had launched another strike on Abha airport.

After the first attack on Abha airport, the spokesperson of Yemen’s Armed Forces announced that the launched missile hit the exact position that it was meant for in Abha airport and even the most accurate missile defense systems of United States had not been able to track the missile down.

The extensive missile attacks on Saudi airports by Yemenis and the increase in the country’s drone power reveals the fact that Saudi Arabia is now faced with strong defense from Yemenis; obviously, Riyadh is doing its best to diminish this power, but so far, it has not made any progress.

In fact, Yemenis, without bluffing about their military power to Riyadh, has just shown off their power by continuously targeting Saudi’s most crucial military bases. Yemeni’s determination has been so unsettling to the west that Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State recently made two short trips to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to discuss the issues.

It seems that, with making this trip, Pompeo is trying to give a message to Yemen’s army, people and resistance groups. The message is that even if they ramp up their defense against the Saudi-led aggression, Washington will never stop its support for the aggressors.