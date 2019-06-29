Do-Win Tech 2019 to host 350 foreign, domestic companies

TEHRAN- The 11h edition of Doors and Windows Technology International Exhibition of Iran (Do-Win Tech 2019) is due to be held during July 9-12 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRIB reported.

Over 350 Iranian and foreign companies from different countries including China, Germany, Turkey and Italy are going to be participating in this year’s exhibition to showcase their latest products and services.

According to the organizers, many knowledge-based companies and start-ups will be attending this year’s exhibition and various specialized workshops are also slated to be held on the sidelines of the event.

As reported, this year at least six foreign trade delegations from Oman, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan are going to visit the exhibition to hold talks and negotiate with the participating companies.

Last year some 356 Iranian exhibitors alongside 54 foreign companies from Italy, China, Bulgaria, Spain, Turkey, Germany and the UAE participated in the Do-Win TECH show, which is Iran’s biggest event in the windows and doors industry.

EF/MA