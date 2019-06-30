Belgian choreographic platform GRIP to perform “Being” in Iranian cities

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater announced on Sunday that the Belgian choreographic platform GRIP will be at the theater on July 7 to give a performance titled “Being” for three nights.

The group will then leave Tehran to repeat the performance in the cities of Rasht and Shiraz.

Director Bara Sigfusdottir from Iceland is collaborating with two Iranian artists, Masumeh Jalalieh and Alireza Mirmohammadi, in “Being”.

In this performance, the body serves as a poetic instrument and common ground to put in dialogue between the West and the Iranian culture and society, exploring how communications occur despite cultural similarities and differences.

Sigfusdottir is also scheduled to hold a workshop during her stay in Tehran.

The troupe performed “Being” at the 21st International Iranian Festival of University Theater (IIFUT) in Tehran in May 2018. They also performed the play in the northern city of Sari afterwards.

Also in 2016, Sigfusdottir held a workshop in Tehran on the sidelines of the 19th edition the IIFUT, in which she taught “action research” and “movement design”. She also performed “The Lover” in a version without the scenography.

Sigfusdottir is a dancer and choreographer who studied contemporary dance at the Icelandic Academy of Arts and the Amsterdam School of the Arts in Brussels. She has been a GRIP artist since 2016.

She takes the process of improvisation as a point of departure from where she develops musical, multilayered choreographic material.

She puts a strong focus on the isolation of body segments, onto which she applies different rhythms. The movement she creates keeps on transforming and unfolding, generating a multiplicity of notions and references.

Interwoven with this approach is Sigfusdottir’s focus on the human body and its existence in society. The position of the individual in relation to the other, the society and nature are recurrent themes in her work.

Photo: A poster for Belgian choreographic platform GRIP’s performance “Being”, which will be held at Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater.

