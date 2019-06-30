Commander: No one but Iran dares to confront the U.S.

TEHRAN – The deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the conflict between Iran and the United States is a conflict between good and evil which has lasted for forty years.

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said the Tehran-Washington conflict has continued to grow over the years, ISNA reported.

No one in the world would dare to act against the United States, Fadavi said, reiterating that the Islamic Republic has openly and successfully confronted the United States for forty years.

Tensions between Iran and the United States reached a record high after a U.S. spy drone violated Iran’s airspace and ignored Iran’s warnings before being targeted by the IRGC’s air defense system.

The IRGC said the drone was brought down over Iran’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

The Guards, however, spared a second spy plane carrying 35 people, for which U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Iran.

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran.

The Trump administration insists that they are ready for talks with Iran but Tehran says it will resist in face of all pressures and that there will be no talks with a party which has already violated many international agreements.

