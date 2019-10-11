Enemies are at ‘groveling’ phase: IRGC deputy chief

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) second-in-command says the enemies have reached the phase of “groveling” in order to save themselves from the quagmire of Yemen and other countries.

In remarks on Thursday, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said the enemies have not been successful in their conspiracies against Iran, Mehr reported.

He said the enemies admit that Iran is a powerful county and are seeking to boost their deterrence power against the Islamic Republic.

“America’s animosity and fight against Iran is the enmity of evil against good and this fact has always put the Islamic Republic of Iran in the position of power,” Fadavi noted.

In similar remarks in June, Fadavi said the conflict between Iran and the United States is a conflict between good and evil which has lasted for forty years.

No one in the world would dare to act against the United States, but the Islamic Republic has openly and successfully confronted the United States for forty years, the admiral stated.

Tensions have soared between Iran and the U.S. in recent months, especially after the U.S. drone downing incident and the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facilities.

On June 20, the IRGC’s aerospace unit downed an American RQ-4 Global Hawk drone over the Strait of Hormuz after it violated Iranian airspace. Despite the U.S. claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran put on show the retrieved parts of the drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down.

The drone was shot by homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

Following the incident, Chief of the IRGC Major General Salami said the downing of the drone sent a “clear message” to Washington.

“The message is that while Tehran is not seeking war it is completely ready to fight if necessary,” Salami said.

