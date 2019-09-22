IRGC deputy chief: Iran acting patiently toward U.S. hostile moves for sake of Islam

TEHRAN – The deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that Iran is acting patiently towards the United States’ hostile moves for the sake of Islam and Muslims.

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi made the remarks on the sidelines of a military parade marking 39 years after Saddam Hussein’s army invaded Iran.

“I hope countries in the region will understand that Iran acts patiently toward U.S. hostile deeds for the sake of Islam and Muslims,” Fars quoted Fadavi as saying.

The commander also played down military threats against Iran by certain regional Arab countries lying on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf.

“When the U.S. has admitted weakness against the capabilities of the Islamic Republic, we pay no mind to the threats made by some regional countries,” he remarked.

The IRGC-second-in command added that the Islamic Republic is seeking unity among Muslim countries.

The senior commander also warned that Iranian armed forces will shoot down any drone that encroaches Iranian territories, reminding the downing of the U.S. spy drone over the Persian Gulf on June 20 as it invaded the Iranian airspace.