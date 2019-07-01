Tehran condemns terror attack in the Philippines

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has denounced a recent terrorist attack on a military camp in the Philippines that killed and injured several soldiers.

In a statement on Monday, Mousavi expressed sympathy with the government and people of the Philippines, especially the victims’ families.

Five people including three soldiers were killed in a bombing targeting an elite army unit in the Philippines’s restive south, which the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group claimed was a suicide attack.

The military said the kidnap-for-ransom group and Daesh-affiliate Abu Sayyaf was likely behind the midday blast on the island of Jolo on Friday, which also left nine other soldiers wounded.

Daesh claimed the bombing was the work of two suicide attackers, according to tweets from Rita Katz, the director of SITE Intelligence Group.

The Philippines has renewed its campaign against the militants on Jolo this year after a suspected suicide bomber struck the island’s Roman Catholic cathedral in January, killing 21 people.

MH/PA