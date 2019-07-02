Museum of meteorites opens in Tehran

People look at outer space rocks in a museum of meteorites, which officially opened to the public at Tehran’s Azadi Tower (Borj-e Azadi) on July 2, 2019.

Over 1200 pieces have been put on show at the exhibit, many of which being collected by Hojjat Kamali, who is a record holder spotter, collector and museum owner of such outer space rocks.

The museum is dedicated to meteorites that have hit the sprawling Lut Desert and other parts of the country over time.

AFM/MG