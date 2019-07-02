Ayatollah Khamenei names new military commanders

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed the new deputy chief of the Iranian Armed Forces as well as the new commander of the Basij Organization, Mehr reported.

In a decree on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani as the new deputy chief of the Armed Forces, replacing Major-General Ataollah Salehi, IRNA reported.

The Leader said that the appointment has been made upon a proposal by the Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

The new deputy chief of the Armed Forces is expected to make every effort to enhance the defensive and security capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Leader said in his decree.

In another decree, Ayatollah Khamenei named Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani as the new commander of the Basij, replacing Brigadier General Gholam-Hossein Gheibparvar.

Soleimani was appointed to the job upon a proposal by IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked Salehi and Gheibparvar for their loyal services to the Islamic Republic and called on the new appointees to ramp up efforts to ensure Iran’s security and tap into potentials of the younger generations.

Under Iran’s law, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. The top commanders of the Armed Forces are directly appointed by Ayatollah Khamenei.

MH/PA