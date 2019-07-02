Iran denounces terror attack in Afghan capital

TEHRAN – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani has denounced a terrorist attack that killed and injured dozens of people in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday.

In a message to Hamdullah Mohib, the national security advisor to Afghanistan’s president, Shamkhani offered sympathy with the Afghan government, people, and families of the victims of the terrorist attack.

Shamkhani also highlighted the need for the expansion of mutual cooperation in the war on terrorism.

“Undoubtedly, the termination of such distressing activities by the extremist groups and those affiliated with Takfiri thoughts will be possible only with serious resolve and determination, cooperation among the neighboring states, and genuine fight against terrorism,” Shamkhani said, Tasnim reported on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran voices its full readiness to assist in the restoration of stability and security, and also to provide help for the victims,” the top official added.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack on an area of Kabul housing military and government buildings, which has killed at least 16 people.

The bomb went off during the morning rush hour when the streets were filled with people, injuring 105 people, including 51 children and five women, government authorities said on Monday.

Mohammad Karim, a police official present at the site of the attack, said the bomb-laden truck exploded outside a defence ministry building.

