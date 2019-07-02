Iran equalizes women’s blood money with men’s

TEHRAN – The Iranian Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of equalizing blood money and injury compensation of women with men’s.

Formerly, women received only half as men in blood money and injury compensation.

Back in March, Grand Ayatollah Ja’far Sobhani, a Qom seminary teacher, had chastised the Majlis (parliament) for debating a law to match women’s blood money with men.

"The Majlis has no right to debate the question of equating male and female diyeh,” the 85-year-old ayatollah he had said.

The parliament initiated the reform following calls from women's rights activists.

SP/PA