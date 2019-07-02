Rouhani: We’ll never forget Kurdish martyrs

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday sent a message to National Kurdish Speakers Congress held at Kordestan University in Sanandaj, saying that Iran will never forget Kurdish martyrs.

In his message, posted on the president.ir, Rouhani described the congress as an opportunity for praising all Iranian ethnic groups.

Rouhani’s full message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Dear intellectuals, distinguished figures and guests, I thank God for having the opportunity of conveying my hello and respect to you and all Kurd people of the country because of this cultural and scientific meeting.

History testifies that despite its "ethnic and religious" diversity and particular "geopolitical" variety, Iran has always succeeded in overcoming various ups and downs with the least harm; a triumphant overcome that comes from cultural solidarity of Iranian tribes and religions more than anything else, who, along with a vast geographical and historical range of several thousand years, have dedicated their heart and soul to the glory of Iran.

In the meantime, the Kurds like other Iranian ethnic groups as one of the oldest and most cultured people in the country have always considered Iran as their cultural origin and have loved the history and culture of this border.

We will never forget martyrs who gave their lives to protect this land, as well as the contributions of dear Kurdish intellectuals and literati to the Persian culture and literature.

Obviously, we are all Iranians and all ethnic groups are respected in this land, and there is no difference between ethnic groups, and this congress is an opportunity to praise all Iranian ethnic groups that enjoy and respect citizenship rights.

While appreciating the Kurdish people of the country, I consider the holding of this congress an opportunity to introduce a kind people who have always believed in the culture of this land.

