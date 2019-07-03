1st Kurdish Elites Congress held in Sanandaj

TEHRAN – The 1st edition of Kurdish Elites Congress was held at Kordestan University in Sanandaj, western province of Kordestan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TEHRAN – Sanandaj, the capital of the western Iranian province of Kordestan, played host to the 1st Kurdish Elites Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The congress organized at the University of Kordestan was attended by Iranian presidential advisor for ethnic and religious minorities Ali Yunesi, president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government Nechirvan Barzani, and Governor General of Kordestan Province Bahman Moradnia.

A number of Iranian artists, including vocalists Shahram Nazeri and Seddiq Tarif and musician Bijan Kamkar, also were in attendance at the meeting.

The congress, which opened with a message from President Hassan Rouhani, aimed at honoring Kurdish elites from all over the world such as Mazhar Khaleghi, an Iranian Kurdish singer who lives in England.

About 30 Kurdish scholars in various categories including art, culture, literature, medicine, science and agriculture were commemorated for their achievements during the event.

Shahram Nazeri, Adel Naderi, Bijan Kamkar and Sadun Kakei also gave performances of Kurdish music on the sidelines of the event. A book fair and calligraphy and photo exhibitions were also organized.

“Zer”, a movie by Turkish Kurdish filmmaker Kazim Oz, was also on screen.

The film is about a young man’s journey into his roots, and his exploration of a song originating in a village removed from history.

Photo: A poster for the 1st Kurdish Elites Congress.

