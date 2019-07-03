Studies on wetlands water right to complete in month

TEHRAN – The results of a survey on granting the water right of the wetlands will be announced by the next month, Ahmad Lahijanzadeh, deputy director of the Department (DOE) of Environment for marine environment affairs has said.

“According to the law, the DOE is supposed to determine the wetlands’ water right, which is mostly done by scientific studies,” he added, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The DOE has started surveys to discover the amount of water required by a wetland to prevent it from dryness, the results of which will be announced within a month, he stated.

He went on to note that the DOE must report the results to the Ministry of Energy which is the responsible body for providing the water to reservoirs.

Several other projects for reviving the wetlands are being prepared, he concluded.

FB/MG