Iran joins UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku

TEHRAN – A delegation from Iran arrived in the Azerbaijani capital Baku late on Monday to attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

Comprising seven members, the delegation acting Secretary General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojjatollah Ayoubi, Deputy Chairman of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, Mehr reported.

Representatives of about 180 countries are attending the event, which will be running through July 10 at Heydar Aliyev Center, to assess 36 nominees, including Iran’s Hyrcanian Forest, for possible inscription on the World Heritage list.

Organizers say that the overall aim of the forum is to highlight key opportunities and challenges of heritage management in the twenty-first century. Accompanied by local and international experts, and through a variety of site visits, presentations and roundtables, the participants will gain insights into the processes and working practices of the 1972 World Heritage Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

The panels discuss and gain in-depth knowledge of the global concepts of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the New Urban Agenda, while also having the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the local Azerbaijani heritage and its management.

