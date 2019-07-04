IRGC disbands terrorist team in West Azerbaijan

TEHRAN – The IRGC Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada unit has disbanded a team of terrorists in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, killing two of its members.

The terrorists were ambushed as they were trying to infiltrate the country from the province’s Chaldoran County, the IRGC said in a statement on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

Two terrorists were killed in the clashes and several others were wounded, the statement added.

It also said two IRGC servicemen lost their lives during the operation and a considerable amount of weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment were seized.

On June 24, IRGC stated that it had dismantled a four-member gang of terrorists in the same region.

Forces from the Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada unit engaged in clashes with members of the terror outfit, killing one terrorist and injuring two others in the process. The fourth terrorist was captured.

The IRGC has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region.

However, in an unprecedented and strange move, the United States designated the Guards as a foreign terrorist organization back in April.

The measure elicited some angry reactions in Iran, where the parliament passed a bill designating U.S. forces in the region, including CENTCOM, the U.S. central commands in the Persian Gulf region, as a terrorist group.

