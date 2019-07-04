Assad: Syria will support Iran against all threats

TEHRAN – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said his country fully supports the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic against all threats and acts of aggression.

Assad stated that Syria defends Iranians’ strive for their rights and stands by them against all threats and acts that violate the basis of international law.

The Syrian president made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant on special political affairs to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Damascus on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

He was then briefed on the latest developments with regard to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the U.S. withdrawal from the accord in 2018, and Washington’s latest escalatory moves in the region.

The two sides also conferred on Syria’s fight against terrorism; counterattacks to assaults being carried out by foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups positioned in Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib; initiatives for a political solution to Syria’s crisis, the next round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan; and the latest regional and international developments.

Khaji, for his part, pointed to the deeply-rooted relations between Tehran and Damascus, emphasizing that Iran is determined to bolster such ties in all areas in order to serve the interests of both nations.

The Iranian nation and government will continue to support Syria until it liberates all its territory and rebuilds what has been destroyed by the war, he remarked.

Khaji also met and held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem.

During their meeting, the two sides highlighted the need for enhanced coordination and consultations between the two countries regarding upcoming international meetings on the political process in Syria, and all-out promotion of bilateral relations.

The two officials then discussed the recent regional developments, and the U.S. economic terrorism against Syria and Iran.

MH/PA