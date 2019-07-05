Gyula Shakespeare Festival next stop for “Midsummer Night’s Dream”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mostafa Kushki will be in Gyula, Hungary on July 14 to stage “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Gyula Shakespeare Festival, the organizers have announced.

The weeklong festival, which opens on July 8, is part of a six-week all-arts festival, featuring the performances of historical dramas, different forms of contemporary theater, opera, ballet, modern dance, jazz, blues, puppet shows, classical music, folk music and folk dance.

A cast composed of Azin Nazari, Mohammad-Sadeq Maleki, Sajjad Baqeri, Ghazal Shojaei, Amir-Mehdi Juleh, Shahruz Delafkar, Nazafarin Kazemi, Khatereh Hatami, Alireza Keymanesh and Kushki himself will perform the play at the Erkel Ferenc Cultural House.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a comedy written by William Shakespeare in 1595 and 1596. It portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons.

Earlier in July 2016, the troupe performed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Tehran Independent Theater. They also took the play on stage at the 22nd Gdansk Shakespeare Festival in Poland in July 2018.

Baqer Sorush has rewritten the play, which the troupe has previously performed about 200 times in Tehran.

Photo: Members of director Mostafa Kushki’s troupe perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Tehran Independent Theater on July 17, 2016. (Tehran Picture Agency/Milad Beheshti)

