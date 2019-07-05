Iran crowned 2019 Cadet Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling champion

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won the title of the 2019 Cadet Asian Championship at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan on Friday.

Iran team, headed by Farshad Alizadeh, won four gold medals, two silver and one bronze.



On day one, bouts in five weight categories of Greco Roman style were held.

Amirreza Dehbozorgi seized a gold medal in the 48kg.

Saeid Esmaeili (51kg) and Saeid Karimizadeh (92kg) also won two other gold medals.

Danial Sohrabi took a silver in the 60kg and Shahrokh Mikaeilizadeh won a bronze in the 110kg.

On the second day of the competition, Hojjat Rezaei (65kg) won Iran’s fourth gold medal.

Reza Saki also seized a silver in the 71kg.

Iran freestyle wrestling team will also start the two-day competition on Saturday.

Iran claimed the title, followed by Kazakhstan and India.