Iran freestyle team win 2019 Cadet Asian Championship

TEHRAN – Iran freestyle team claimed the title of the 2019 Cadet Asian Wrestling Championship on Sunday in Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

Iran claimed the championship with 212 points, winning seven gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

India and Kazakhstan finished in second and third place with 157 and 145 points, respectively.

Ali Arab (45kg), Rahman Amoozad Khalili (48kg), Ali Gholizadegan (51kg), Amirhossein Motaghi (60kg), Amirhossein Firoozpour (80kg), Soheil Yousefi (92kg) and Salar Habibi (110kg) took seven gold medals.



Erfan Elahi claimed a silver at 60kg and Mehdi Veisi seized a bronze medal at 55kg.



Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team had already won the title in the competition.