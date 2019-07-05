Iran expresses regret over Russia submarine fire

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has expressed regret over a lethal fire that broke out on a Russian nuclear-powered submarine, killing several crew members.

Mousavi offered condolences and sympathy to Russia, particularly the bereaved families, over the tragic incident.

At least 14 sailors died in the blaze aboard the research vessel while carrying out a survey of the seafloor, Russian news agencies quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

The incident took place on Monday in Russian territorial waters and the fire has now been extinguished.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the cause of the incident was a "fire in the battery compartment that spread," according to a transcription of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the Kremlin website.

According to Euronews, Shoigu added, "The nuclear power unit has been sealed off and all personnel have been removed."

PA/PA