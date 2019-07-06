Exhibit to explore ethno-culture of nomadic life in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – A festival featuring nomadic life, traditions, arts, handicrafts and souvenirs is to open today in Yasuj, the capital of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, southwest Iran.

A total of 100 stalls have been set up for the exhibit in which tribespeople from various provinces will be promoting skills through July 11, CHTN reported.

Earlier in May, tourism department of the province announced a plan to establish an ecomuseum dedicated to nomadic people and their everyday life.

Having many pristine yet diverse natural setting, Iran has many to offer to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts and culture.

AFM/MG