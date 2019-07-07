Iran starts enriching uranium to above 3.67%

TEHRAN – On Sunday, Iran officially announced the start of enriching uranium to a higher purity than the current 3.67%, as the deadline Tehran set for the Europeans to shield Tehran from the U.S. sanctions ended on July 7.

The announcement was made in a joint news conference by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, government spokesman Ali Rabiei, and Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi in Tehran.

Under 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, Iran had agreed to limit on parts of its nuclear program in exchange for the termination of all economic and financial sanctions.

During the presser, Kamalvandi said that in the coming hours Iran would increase uranium enrichment from the current 3.67% to a level that fulfills the needs of its power plants.

“This was a measure the Islamic Republic had in mind and also declared previously,” he said.

Kamalvandi also said Tehran has not yet decided on the level of enrichment for the Tehran research reactor.

The Tehran reactor is powered by nuclear fuel enriched to a purity of 20 percent.

On May 8, Iran’s Supreme National Council (SNSC) declared Tehran’s exit from “certain” obligations under the landmark agreement and gave a 60-day deadline to the remaining JCPOA signatories to protect Iran’s interests against U.S. sanctions, or it will restart high-level uranium enrichment.

It came exactly a year after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA. The exit followed by imposing the harshest ever sanctions on Tehran in a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolution 2231 and pressuring other countries to violate the same resolution by cutting economic ties with Iran.

During the Sunday press conference, Rabiei criticized the U.S. revocation of the nuclear deal, saying, “Today, all those who are adhering to world peace are concerned about the United States’ actions.”

Araqchi said Iran has reconsidered its commitments regarding the level of uranium enrichment program and “we announce that we no longer adhere to this commitment.”

He said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would send a letter to European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini later in the day to openly declare the articles of the JCPOA to which Iran would no longer adhere.

“We would give another 60-day deadline, after which we will continue reducing our commitments [to the deal],” the top diplomat added.

