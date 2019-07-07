9,000-meter bike lane to be set up around Azadi Stadium

TEHRAN – A bike lane stretching to 9,300 meters will be built around Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, and will be inaugurated in the next year (starting on March 21, 2020), the mayor of District 22 has said.

Ali Nozarpour made the remarks during a ceremony held on Saturday to inaugurate an exclusive bikeway for women located in District 22, northwestern part of the capital.

The bike track for women is as long as 2,500 meters, he noted.

Covered with many green spaces and trees, including Chitgar Lake stretching to 130 hectares, and being near Alborz Mountains, District 22 is an important area which must be the center of attraction and recreational places, he explained.

“We are coordinating to expand public transportation fleet in the areas, and facilitate movement of the citizens to the city center,” he explained.

Except for metro and bus transport, pedestrians and bicycle lanes should also be expanded, he said, adding, currently, on-road bike paths in the are amounts to 12,200 meters, and there are 18,300 meters of protected bike lanes.

It is planned to set up a 9,000-meter bike lane around Azadi Stadium to facilitate movement to different parts of the football stadium, he concluded.

FB/MG