Ten films shortlisted for Hafez Awards 

TEHRAN – Ten films will be competing at the 19th edition of the Hafez Awards, the organizers of Iran’s first and only private awards in the film industry and TV productions, announced on Monday.

“Lovely Trash”, a film on Iran’s 2009 post-election unrest by producer and director Mohsen Amiryusefi, is one the highlights.

“Bomb, a Love Story”, whose story is set in 1988 at the height of the Iran-Iraq war as Tehran is bombed relentlessly, by producers Peyman Maadi and Ehsan Rasulof, will also compete for the award for best film.

“The Lost Strait” by producer Saeid Malekan about the true story of an epic battle by Iran’s Ammar Battalion during the last days of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, are among the nominees.

Also included are “Cold Sweat” by producer Mehdi Davari, “I Am Not Angry” by Reza Dormishian, “Murphy’s Law” by Mohammad Shayesteh, “Columbus” by Hatef Alimardani, “6.5 for One Meter” by Jamal Sadatian, “Flaming” by Mohammadreza Shafiei and “Sheeple” by Saeid Sadi.

Six filmmakers will also compete for the award for best director.

Among the nominees are Bahram Tavakkoli for “The Lost Strait”, Reza Dormishian for “I Am Not Angry” and Saeid Rustai for “6.5 for One Meter”.

Hooman Seyyedi for “Sheeple”, Hamid Nematollah for “Flaming” and Majidreza Mostafavi for “Astigmatism” are other nominees.

Earlier last week the organizers announced nominations for the TV series category.

“The Lady of the Mansion”, directed by Azizollah Hamidnejad about a Qajar prince who marries a young girl and brings her to his mansion full of dark secrets, is one of the nominees.

“Father”, by Behrang Tofiqi about two young university students who fall in love despite their different families and backgrounds, has also received a nomination.

“The Lovers” by Manuchehr Hadi about a middle-aged woman who lost her husband and son in an incident, and “Around Autumn” by Hossein Namazi about the Mina tragedy in which thousands of pilgrims lost their lives in Saudi Arabia in September 2015 have also been shortlisted for the award.

The Hafez Awards will announce winners in Tehran on July 12.

Photo: Saber Abar acts in a scene from “Lovely Trash” by Mohsen Amiryusefi.

