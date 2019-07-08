Magnitude 5.7 quake hits southwestern Iran

TEHRAN – A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted southwestern Khuzestan province on Monday, Tasnim reported.

According to the data published on Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC), affiliated to Tehran University, the first quake struck Masjed Soleiman at about 11:30 a.m. at the depth of 17 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface.

Four other quakes measuring 3-4.7 on the Richter scale shook the area within 40 minutes.

Fairly powerful quakes shook the capital city of Ahvaz and other cities across the province, while it even affected the western province of Lorestan.

Some 64 persons have so far been injured.

FB/MG