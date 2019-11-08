Six dead, hundreds injured as 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern Iran

TEHRAN - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northwestern Iran early Friday, killing at least six people and injuring 345 others so far.

The temblor hit Tark county in East Azarbaijan province at 2:17 a.m., Iran’s seismological center said. The area is about 400 kilometers northwest of Tehran.

More than 40 aftershocks have been reported, while emergency and evaluation teams are operating and Red Crescent teams have been dispatched to the area.

Provincial governor, Mohammad-Reza Pourmohammadi, told Tasnim that at least 400 houses had been damaged or fully destroyed.

Iran sits on a major fault line and has experienced many earthquakes in the past.

More than 400 people were killed and thousands injured when a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the Iran-Iraq border in November 2017.

The deadliest occurred in 2003 when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the southeastern city of Bam, killing some 26,000 people.