Over 4 million visit Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad in a year

TEHRAN – Over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, toured Iran’s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), MP Qolam-Mohammad Zarei, who represents the southwestern province, said on Monday.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a vast ethno-cultural exhibition, which turns the spotlight on nomadic life, traditions, arts, handicrafts and souvenirs in the capital city of Yasuj, IRNA reported.

The substantial role of nomads in serving the county is highlighted through their way of life in tribal black tents, their seasonal migration to different parts of the country in order to achieve better pastures for livestock breeding and production of dairy products and handicrafts, he explained.

A total of 100 stalls and 24 black tents have been set up for the exhibit in which tribespeople from 25 provinces are promoting skills through July 11.

Sightseers in Iran may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. Diverse natural setting of the country has long made it a destination for nature lovers.

