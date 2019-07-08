Book on leadership in Iran published

TEHRAN – A book that chronicles the history of selecting Iran’s leadership after the victory of the Islamic revolution has recently been published.

Written by Seyyed Yasser Jebraili, “The Story of Leadership” was introduced during a meeting at Tehran’s Andisheh Cultural Center on Sunday.

Jebraili who attended the meeting said he has spent three years meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to write the book, which was published by the Office for the Preservation and Publication of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s Works in early June.

He added that the book aims to answer two questions: first, who is highly qualified for the leadership of the Islamic Republic and second, how he should be selected for the position.

The book also covers the history of Iran’s leadership after the victory of the Islamic revolution in three chapters.

The first chapter explains how the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, began to assume the leadership of the system.

Selecting Ayatollah Hosseinali Montazeri as the Imam Khomeini’s successor and then his removal from the position has been discussed in the second chapter.

In the third part, the book describes how the leadership was transferred to Ayatollah Khamenei.

A member of the Assembly of Experts, Hajjtoleslam Mohsen Qomi, who was in attendance at the meeting called “The Story of Leadership” worthwhile due to its accuracy and the information contained of high quality.

Photo: Writer Seyyed Yasser Jebraili autographs a copy “The Story of Leadership” after a meeting held at Tehran’s Andisheh Cultural Center on July 7, 2019 to introduce the book. (Mehr/Mahmud Rahim)

