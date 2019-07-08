Zarif calls British seizure of oil tanker piracy done on behalf of B-Team

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that British seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar constitutes a concrete example of “piracy” which has been done on behalf of the B-Team.

“UK's unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B_Team is piracy, pure and simple,” Zarif tweeted.

Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo.



Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality.



It sets a dangerous precedent and must end now. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 8, 2019

The B-Team includes White House national security advisor John Bolton, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Zarif said such act “sets a dangerous precedent and must end now.”

Britain has claimed it seized the supertanker because it was carrying oil for Syria in violation of the European Union sanctions.

In response Zarif said, “Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo. Last I checked, EU was against extraterritoriality.”

