Vice president inaugurates water, electricity projects in Fars Province

TEHRAN- Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri inaugurated two steam units of a combined-cycle power plant and a water treatment unit in Jahrom County in southern province of Fars on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian was also present in the inaugural ceremony of the mentioned units.

The steam units of Jahrom Combine-cycle Power plant, each with the generation capacity of 320 megawatts (MW), were put into operation at the cost of $375 million, and through their operation some $120 million will be annually saved through customizing on gas input of 750 million cubic meters.

The projects for changing the gas units of Jahrom Power Plant into steam ones has been awarded to the private sector.

The water treatment unit with the capacity of 17,000 cubic meters came on stream at the cost of 2 trillion rials (about $47.6 million) and putting it into operation drinking water will be supplied from Salman Farsi Dam to Jahrom.

Building 50 kilometers of transferring pipeline, two pumping stations, and four tanks each with the capacity of reserving 17,000 cubic meters of water were some other measures taken for this project.

The operation for building this treatment plant was started some nine years ago.

Jahrom County is located 193 kilometers southeast of Shiraz, the capital city of Fars Province.

MA/MA