Mobile health centers for nomads to increase

TEHRAN- The number of mobile health centers for nomads will be increased, announced Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

According to Raisi, over the current [Iranian calendar] year (started March 21), a new program to launch mobile health centers for nomads was piloted for the first time in Fars province, Mehr news reported on Sunday.

The nomads, wherever they travel, should have their own health centers if the nearest health center to them is at least 30 minutes away, said Raisi.

The health centers are specially supposed to focus on zoonotic diseases, he said.

Raisi made the remarks over a meeting where the Health Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran Veterinary Organization.

According to the MOU, the health workers who travel with nomads must receive extra education so they can teach nomads about zoonotic diseases.

Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites that spread between animals (usually vertebrates) and humans. Major modern diseases such as Ebola virus disease and salmonellosis are zoonoses.

“The Health Ministry should increase cooperation with the Veterinary Organization. They should run joint inspections and develop their online exchange of information about diseases and environmental health,” Raisi added.

“The Health Ministry can benefit from the technological knowledge of the Veterinary Organization. Furthermore, we are currently drawing a map of diseases’ prevalence and the Veterinary Organization can help us with this project.”

Earlier in June, the Health Ministry had announced that rural and nomadic women in the country can enjoy free of charge breast cancer screening tests and prevention services for one year.

