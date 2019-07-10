Europe sided with Obama admin when it breached JCPOA: ex-diplomat

TEHRAN – Hamid Reza Asefi, a former Iranian diplomat, has criticized European countries’ lack of commitment to their nuclear deal obligations, saying they were also silent when the Obama administration breached the JCPOA.

“It become apparent back then that the Europeans are with the United States,” Asefi said in an interview with Mehr news agency published on Wednesday.

He further said European countries have shown no determination to fulfil their JCPOA obligations since the U.S. withdrawal from the deal.

In May 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA. The exit followed by introducing the harshest ever sanctions on Tehran in a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolution 2231 and pressuring other countries to violate the same resolution by cutting economic ties with Iran.

Since the U.S. move, European parties to the deal, namely France, Britain and Germany, have been criticized by Tehran for their lack of will to directly confront the U.S. sanctions.

The EU announced on June 28 that its special financial mechanism for trade with Iran, known as INSTEX, has gone into effect. However, Iran says the mechanism is far short of its expectation.

“INSTEX is so absurd that even Europeans are ashamed about announcing the categories and amounts of trades that will be conducted with Iran,” stated Asefi who also served as Tehran’s ambassador to Paris from 1993 to 1998.

The former diplomat argued that the financial mechanism has been a tool to buy time for Europe and silence Iran.

“If the Europeans deem America responsible for the current problems, one can hope that their route would be separated from that of the U.S.,” Asefi said.

Anyway, he continued, if they “address Tehran instead of America’s hostile policies, it would be clear that nothing has changed and that Europe has become a shield for the U.S.”

MH/PA