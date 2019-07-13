44 martyrs of sacred defense transferred to Iran via Shalamcheh border

The remains of 44 soldiers martyred during Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran in the 1980s were transferred to Iran via the Shalamcheh border on Thursday and were honored by the people of the border cities of Abadan and Khorramshahr in Khuzestan Province.

General Mohammad Bagherzadeh, the commander of the search committee for the missing soldiers, said the remains of the 44 martyrs were discovered during the past two months in the regions of Shalamcheh, Katiban, East Euphrates, and Zebidat.

General Bagherzadeh said they were martyred in 1988.

The international Shalamcheh border region is 15 kilometers off Khorramshahr and 20 kilometers from the Iraqi city of Basra.