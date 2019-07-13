Exhibit to bring together crafters from six provinces

TEHRAN - Tens of crafters and artisans from six provinces will come together to promote skills in a sales exhibit which is to be held in Mahabad, West Azarbaijan province.

Some 50 stalls will be set up for the four-day event, which will start on July 19, CHTN reported.

The exhibitors have been selected from northwestern provinces and they are scheduled to offer a wide variety of handicrafts, souvenirs and nomadic products.

Over the past couple of years, dozens of high-quality Iranian handicrafts have been honored with UNESCO seals of excellence.

AFM/MG