“Sara and Aida” director Maziar Miri named best at Russian festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Maziar Miri was selected as best director for his drama “Sara and Aida” at the 14th In Family Circle, an international family film festival in Russia, a public relations team for the film announced on Sunday

The film is about two close friends. The reputation of one of them is in danger, so they need to figure out how to resolve this issue with each other’s help.

“Sara and Aida” won the best Asian film award at the 10th Jaipur International Film Festival in India in January 2018.

Films from different countries, including Romania, the U.S. Italy, India, Turkey, Spain and Brazil, were screened in the official competition of the In Family Circle festival that took place in the Russian city of Yaroslavl.

The event is dedicated to screening films with the main idea of chastity, love and loyalty in family relationships.

Photo: “Sara and Aida” director Maziar Miri in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW