Niavaran center to review film scores by Miklos Rozsa

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center will be hosting a session on Thursday to review film scores by Miklos Rozsa, a Hungarian-American composer who is best known for his prolific output of film scores.

Iranian musician and scholar Nasrollah Davudi is scheduled to discuss a number of Rozsa’s works during the session.

Rozsa received 17 Oscar nominations for his works. He won three Oscars for “Spellbound” in 1945, “A Double Life” in 1947 and “Ben-Hur” in 1959.

He wrote some of cinema’s epic scores, including “The Thief of Bagdad”, “Ivanhoe”, “King of Kings”, “El Cid” and “The Golden Voyage of Sinbad”.

Photo: A poster for Niavaran Cultural Center’s session for the review of Hungarian-American composer Miklos Rozsa’s works.

