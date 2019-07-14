‘Iranian’ employment system to be launched within 2 weeks

TEHRAN – A career and employment system, titled ‘Iranian’, offering employees with job security will be launched by the end of this month (July 21), Issa Mansouri, deputy minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare has announced.

One of the main features of the website is that employees are offered job security, as some companies having financial difficulties refuse to sign a contract with their employees or avoid to offer them insurance coverage, so under the system, all the working individuals will have specific job codes, he explained.

The employment or unemployment condition of the whole working population will be determined through the system, and the unemployed individuals will register their experiences and skills which will be accurately coded and specified, that will lead to precise policy making for employment, he stated.

It will be inaugurated by the next two weeks, he noted, YJC reported on Sunday.

Employees can receive job certificates under the system; it also provides job opportunities for those unemployed and identifies the companies violating labor law.

Identifying and categorizing the harmful, hazardous, and physically hard jobs, controlling contracts and insurance coverage, are among the other features of the system.

FB/MG