Born from immigrant parents, Trump says Muslim congresswomen to ‘Go back where you came from’

Trump who has a German grandfather and a Scottish mother tells Muslim congresswomen to ‘Go back where you came from’.

US President Donald Trump’s apparent efforts to boost infighting among Democrats face a unanimous condemnation from the four progressive congresswomen, including a Muslim, who were told to “go back” where they came from.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” the president said in a tweet Sunday.

Trump was referencing Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib Michigan and Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts, who are engaged in a feud with Pelosi in the lower chamber of US Congress.

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......” Trump wrote.

He replied: “....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came? Then come back and show us how....”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied: “You are angry because you don’t believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s comments reaffirm her previous estimation that the president does not intend to 'Make America Great Again’, but rather “make America white again”.

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again," Pelosi said on Twitter.

“I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!” Pelosi added.

Omar, a Muslim congresswoman, was born in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu and immigrated to the US as a refugee, while the three other liberal Democrats were all born in the US.

“You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” said Omar, further citing a quotation from the assassinated US politician, Robert F. Kennedy. “America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.”

Tlaib, another Muslim congresswoman, took the chance to call for Trump’s impeachment.

"Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President?" Tlaib tweeted. "He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached."

According to Politico, Trump’s attack against the Democrats has given them “a common opponent to rally against.”