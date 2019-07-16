$285m from traffic taxes earmarked to curb air pollution

TEHRAN – A total budget of 12 trillion rials (about $285 million) from traffic tax income has been allocated to curb air pollution in the metropolis of Tehran, YJC news agency reported on Tuesday.

Through the new traffic scheme, which went into effect on June 22, all vehicles, regardless of their registration numbers, are allowed to enter the traffic zones 20 days during each season (80 days all year round) for free without paying any fees and those who are planning on entering the zone more should pay taxes to the municipality.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the transport and traffic department of Tehran Municipality and Omid Entrepreneurship Fund, to develop public transport and contain air pollution in Tehran, the report added.

According to the MOU, a budget from traffic taxes amounting to 12 trillion rials (about $285 million) for the first time was earmarked to mitigate air pollution and traffic congestion in the capital.

FB/MG