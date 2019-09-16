Tehran’s traffic jam drops by 52%

TEHRAN – Traffic congestion in the traffic zones of Tehran has declined by 52 percent over the Iranian calendar month of Mordad (July 23-August 22) compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by the Tehran Traffic Control Company.

A new traffic scheme went into effect on June 22 in the capital aiming to address persistent air pollution and traffic congestion.

The scheme defined two areas in the capital including, traffic restricted areas and pollution control areas; the city center is the most polluted and heavily congested area.

The total length of traffic jam in traffic-congested areas, especially during the peak periods or during peak pollution events, has been reduced from 26.2 kilometers to 12.5 kilometers, demonstrating a 52 percent drop, ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

People mostly judge the increase or decrease of traffic based on their personal sense, which is not at all accurate because it has to be based on different locations in the city and different hours, Mohsen Pourseyed Aqaei, CEO of Transportation and Traffic Organization affiliated to the municipality said, adding, it is important that statistics and cameras measure and analyze the length of traffic.

Statistics show a 14-35 percent reduction in traffic congestion in traffic zones and its surroundings, over the last month.

Traffic scheme also contributed to a 55 percent decline in traffic jam in the pollution control areas which are surrounding the traffic zones.

Moreover, the areas that are totally out of the two restricted areas got rid of traffic jam by 40 percent.

Under the traffic scheme, all vehicles, regardless of their registration numbers, are allowed to enter the traffic zones 20 days during each season (80 days all year round) for free without paying any fees and those who are planning on entering the zone more should pay taxes to the municipality.

Pourseyed Aqaei also said in early August that the newly initiated traffic scheme has reduced the capital’s traffic jam by 6 percent during the Iranian calendar month of Tir (June 22-July 22).

Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21), Tehran air quality has been unhealthy for sensitive groups for 24 days due to high rate of ozone emissions, while 1 day reported to be unhealthy for all the residents, according to the Tehran Air Quality Control Company.

Traffic congestion and cars can contribute to ozone raise, as toxic emissions of oxides of nitrogen is released by diesel cars during fuel combustion in an engine.

FB/MG