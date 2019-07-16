Majlis okays three jurists for Guardian Council

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmakers on Tuesday voted for Mohammad Dehqan, Mohammad-Hassan Sadeqi-Moqadam and Hadi Tahan-Nazif as three jurists for the oversight Guardian Council.

According to Mehr, Dehqan received 230 votes, Sadeqi-Moqadam 181 votes and Tahan-Nazif 156 votes.

The vote took place after Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi introduced the three individuals as well as Abdolhamid Mortazavi and Ali Qolami as candidates for the posts.

Under Article 99 of the Constitution, the responsibility to supervise elections lays with the Guardian Council.

The 12-strong body consists of six theologians appointed by the Supreme Leader and six jurists nominated by the Judiciary and approved by parliament.

On Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution also reinstated two theologians of the council for another six years and named a new one.

The new shakeup in the Guardian Council makeup comes as Iran plans to hold parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections on February 21, 2020.

MH/PA