Leader reinstates two Guardian Council theologians, names new one

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has extended the tenure of two members of the Guardian Council for another six years.

In separate decrees on Monday, the Leader extended the tenure of Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani and Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi.

He also wished for their success in their position.

In another decree, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Hojatoleslam Alireza E’rafi as a new member of the council, replacing Ayatollah Mohammad Momen who passed away earlier this year.

Under Article 99 of Iran’s Constitution, the responsibility to supervise elections lays with the Guardian Council.

The body consists of six theologians appointed by the Supreme Leader and six jurists nominated by the Judiciary and approved by parliament.

Iran’s next parliamentary election will be held on February 21, 2020. The candidates will have until December 7, 2019 to register.

