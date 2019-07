A small-scale entrepreneur who breeds animals in northern Iran feeds a Turkoman (Turkmen) horse in a modest stable in the village of Komdarreh, Amol county, Mazandaran province, July 15, 2019.

The Turkmen horse is noted for its endurance, bravery, smartness, and slender body. Many locals believe that breeding of such horses is actually one of the toughest jobs in the world.

AFM/MG