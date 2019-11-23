Ardakan hosts horse beauty festival

TEHRAN – The 28th edition of Iranian Purebred Horse Beauty Festival was held in Ardakan, central Yazd province, with the participation of 218 horses from across the country.

Breeders from all over the country showed off their horses in the three-day festival, which opened to the public on Thursday, Mehr reported.

This festival was organized under the supervision of World Equestrian Organization (WEO) in Group “A” where the jury selected the most beautiful Iranian horses.

Embracing some half of purebred Arab horses, Yazd is considered as the main hub of raising this sepsis of the horse, the report said.

The Turkmen horse is usually bred across the northern Golestan province. It is noted for endurance, bravery, smartness, and slender body. Many locals believe that breeding of such horses is actually one of the toughest jobs in the world.

AFM/MG