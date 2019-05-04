Horse beauty contest wraps up in Golestan province

A breeder handles horses during a beauty contest festival dedicated to Turkmen horses, which wrapped up in Sufian village, Golestan province, on May 1, 2019.

Some 190 horses were trotting in the event, which brought together horse breeders, dealers, trainers, riders and owners from all over the country.

The Turkmen horse is noted for its endurance, bravery, smartness, and slender bodies yet its breeding is actually one of the toughest in the world.Tehran Times / Mahsa Safari

AFM/MG