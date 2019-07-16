Saddeq Kharrazi says Jahangiri has been sidelined in Rouhani administration

TEHRAN - Sadeq Kharrazi, secretary-general of the pro-reform Voice of the Iranians Party, is of the opinion that Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri has been actually sidelined in the administration of President Rouhani.

In an interview with the Tasnim news agency published on Tuesday, Kharrazi said he had personally asked Jahangiri about his differences with Rouhani in the past but the vice president has repeatedly rejected them.

However, Kharrazi said he has not asked the vice president about the resurface of new differences between the two.

“What is certain is that Mr. Rouhani and Mr. Jahangiri represent two different views,” he remarked, adding, “The fact that Mr. Jahangiri is sidelined in the 12th administration (current administration) is not doubtful.”

He said none of Jahangiri’s views in managing state affairs is “visible”.

He added, “If I had been Jahangiri, I would have decided differently,” indirectly suggesting that Jahangiri should have resigned.

‘Negotiations with U.S. will end in disgrace’

Kharrazi, who served as Tehran’s ambassador to Paris, also said it is not acceptable that Europeans renege on their commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

“It is not acceptable that we sign a joint cooperation agreement but the other side does not have a will for cooperation. This is a kind of treason and open trick.”

The former diplomat also said entering negotiations with the United States for a second time is nothing short of “disgrace”.

“Negotiations with America has no conclusion other than disgrace.”

Kharrazi who also acted as Iran’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations in New York during the Khatami administration, said no sensible mind advises negotiations with a regime whose “preference” is war and bullying.



He also said the reformist movement suffers from lack of strategy, arguing that the movement is not able to clarify its policies.

Kharrazi also defended Iran’s support for the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance groups and said Iran should be proud of itself for downing an intruding American surveillance drone on the coasts of the Persian Gulf on June 20.

“As we hold our head high and say that we support Hezbollah and resistance (groups), we held our head high and powerfully shot down the highly technologically advanced and top secret American drone,” Kharrazi told Tasnim.

PA/PA